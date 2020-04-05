Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,292,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

