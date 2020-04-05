Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,352,000 after buying an additional 285,248 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354,146 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 242,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. 279,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

