Mercury Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,589.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $346,548.65 and approximately $1,589.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.02569008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.