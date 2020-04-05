Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,901 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Meredith worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.70%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $50,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

