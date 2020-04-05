Metadium Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Metadium has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $171,854.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bytex and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.02569795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201789 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.