Metal Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Metal has a market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and Tidex. In the last week, Metal has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.