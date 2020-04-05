MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,291.50

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $78,291.50 and $25,069.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.04613497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009542 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.