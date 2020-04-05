Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Cap of $7.90 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $974,320.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.02113796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00074113 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,928,587 coins and its circulating supply is 77,928,482 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

