Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $22.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

MEOH stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

