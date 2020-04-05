Metronome Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004560 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $50.98. Metronome has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $32,568.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.02568451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00201388 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,872,977 coins and its circulating supply is 10,348,728 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.