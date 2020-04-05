MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 37,759,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,432,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Corey Ian Sanders acquired 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,971.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 411,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 625,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,571. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

