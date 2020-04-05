Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

