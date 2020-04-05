Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply