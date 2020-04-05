MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $4,895.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

