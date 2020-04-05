MicroBitcoin (MBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,489.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $4,489.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002352 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.