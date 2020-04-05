Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.