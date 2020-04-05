Micromines 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $6,281.71 and approximately $27.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.02569412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

