Midas Achieves Market Capitalization of $612,712.90 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $612,712.90 and approximately $1,828.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00006711 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00340266 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00416211 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019033 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.