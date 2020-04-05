Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Middleby worth $68,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

