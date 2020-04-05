Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Middleby worth $25,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Middleby by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Middleby by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,105 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

