Mindexcoin Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $677,215.06 and approximately $2,353.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

