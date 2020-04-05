Mindexcoin Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $669,707.35 and approximately $618.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

