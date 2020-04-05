MINDOL Achieves Market Cap of $544.16 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00047106 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $544.16 million and $686,330.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00986218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

