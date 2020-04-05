MineBee 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.89 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $50.49 million and $8.89 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.02605200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee's official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee's official website is minebee.io.

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

