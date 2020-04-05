MineBee (MB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.99 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $51.71 million and $8.99 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MineBee has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

