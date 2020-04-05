Minereum Achieves Market Cap of $61,722.65 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Minereum has a market cap of $61,722.65 and approximately $166.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,601,365 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

