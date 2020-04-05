MinexCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,894.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market cap of $175,742.94 and $26,894.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.02569795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201789 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033588 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,588,092 coins and its circulating supply is 6,331,206 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

