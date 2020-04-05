MintCoin (MINT) Trading Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $848,390.06 and $13.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

