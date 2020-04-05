Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 301,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

