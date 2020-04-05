Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

In other Mistras Group news, CEO Dennis Bertolotti bought 6,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,803.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Forese bought 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 286,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 344,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $113.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

