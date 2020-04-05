Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LBank, FCoin and HitBTC. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $3.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005637 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Ethfinex, Gate.io, FCoin, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bithumb, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

