Mixin (XIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.50 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $164.24 or 0.02417395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $83.50 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00306719 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 196.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,412 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

