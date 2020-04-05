MOAC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $99,117.00 (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, MOAC has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $51.55 and $5.60. MOAC has a market cap of $9.45 million and $99,117.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.