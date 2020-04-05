Moin (MOIN) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $44,408.48 and $156.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,088,776 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

