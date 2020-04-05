MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00017574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bleutrade and Zaif. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $78.43 million and $1.31 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,789.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.02116171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.03418243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00594973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00788980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074269 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00479433 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014741 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, QBTC, Fisco, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbank and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

