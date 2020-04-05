Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.35 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $1,311.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00005144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00787707 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,397,020 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

