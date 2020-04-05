MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0024 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $448,211.57 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017039 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003635 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 186,822,912 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

