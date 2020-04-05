Monkey Project (MONK) Hits Market Capitalization of $311,867.88

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $311,867.88 and approximately $84.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,776,764 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

