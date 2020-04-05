More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $27,502.16 and approximately $82.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02578808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

