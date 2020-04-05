More Coin Price Tops $0.0133 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. More Coin has a market cap of $26,511.87 and approximately $44.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.02601799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

