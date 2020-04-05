Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $977,727.13 and $77,536.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

