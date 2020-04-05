Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MORF. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of ($0.33) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

