Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,080,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,030,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.