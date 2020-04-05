MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.73 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,505,575,064 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

