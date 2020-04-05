Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Hits $1.01

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $87.30 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.04608504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 86,705,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,534,324 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.