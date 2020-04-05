MVL Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $30,809.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.04613497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009542 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, UEX, IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

