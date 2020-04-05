MyWish Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $210,769.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

