NAGA Achieves Market Cap of $804,981.04 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. NAGA has a market cap of $804,981.04 and $516.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.04577700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037103 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.