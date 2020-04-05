Namecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $10.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005597 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bitsane.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.03406096 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00753460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, WEX, Tux Exchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.