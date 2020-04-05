Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.01 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Nano has a total market cap of $78.01 million and $9.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00008608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinFalcon and Nanex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.02113997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.77 or 0.03422622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00593304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00784594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00479010 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, Bitinka, RightBTC, CoinEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Koinex, OKEx, Binance, Nanex, Bit-Z and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

