Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.51% of Nanometrics worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Nanometrics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nanometrics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nanometrics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nanometrics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

